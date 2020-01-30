A man wearing a protective mask walks past the Exchange Square complex in Hong Kong on January 29, 2020. Governments have tightened international travel and border crossings with China as they ramped up efforts to stop the spread of the disease. Photo: Bloomberg
Business

Hong Kong exchange, accountants to hold urgent talks as half of listed firms may miss earnings deadline amid mainland travel curbs

  • Hong Kong exchange and accounting body to meet on Thursday to discuss reporting deadline amid travel curbs related to Wuhan virus outbreak
  • About half of Hong Kong-listed companies are based in mainland China, reflecting their dominance and importance in city
Topic |   China coronavirus outbreak
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 9:38am, 30 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

A man wearing a protective mask walks past the Exchange Square complex in Hong Kong on January 29, 2020. Governments have tightened international travel and border crossings with China as they ramped up efforts to stop the spread of the disease. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu

Enoch joined the Post as a business reporter in 1996. Before that, she worked at a Chinese daily newspaper for four years. She is author of two books: 'They Mean Business: 50 exclusive interviews with Hong Kong top executives' and 'Serving with Passion: stories of established catering brands in Hong Kong'.