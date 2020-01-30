Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference after a Federal Open Market Committee meeting in Washington DC in September 2019. Photo: AFP
China coronavirus outbreak poses risk to Federal Reserve’s economic outlook
- Potential fallout from China coronavirus outbreak takes centre stage in Fed Chair’s press conference after policy meeting
- When China’s economy slows down, ‘we do feel that – not as much though as countries that are near China,’ Powell says
Topic | Health in China
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference after a Federal Open Market Committee meeting in Washington DC in September 2019. Photo: AFP