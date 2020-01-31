Visitors are reflected on the glass walls of Shibuya Sky observation deck in the Shibuya district of Tokyo. The city is likely to remain an investors’ darling as demand is expected to continue to outstrip supply, especially when it comes to offices. Photo: AP
Hong Kong, hurt by US-China trade war, protests, replaced by Tokyo as Asia-Pacific’s largest commercial real-estate market in 2019
- Tokyo and Seoul took the first two spots, with Hong Kong in third place
- Hong Kong property market entering downward phase, analyst says
