SmileDirectClub’s competitors include New York-based Candid, Utah-based Smilelove and Washington state-based Snapcorrect. Photo: SCMP Handout
What’s the price of a perfect smile? US teeth-straightening start-up SmileDirectClub aims to shake up Hong Kong’s dental industry with its online solution
- The company claims its 3D-printed plastic aligners will sort out your wonky teeth for a minimum of HK$14,500 (US$1,870) – and you don’t even have to visit a dentist
- Some local experts warn that clients are taking a risk because the overseas orthodontists in charge of their treatment are not regulated in Hong Kong
Topic | Health & Fitness
