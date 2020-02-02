SmileDirectClub’s competitors include New York-based Candid, Utah-based Smilelove and Washington state-based Snapcorrect. Photo: SCMP Handout
Business

What’s the price of a perfect smile? US teeth-straightening start-up SmileDirectClub aims to shake up Hong Kong’s dental industry with its online solution

  • The company claims its 3D-printed plastic aligners will sort out your wonky teeth for a minimum of HK$14,500 (US$1,870) – and you don’t even have to visit a dentist
  • Some local experts warn that clients are taking a risk because the overseas orthodontists in charge of their treatment are not regulated in Hong Kong
Topic |   Health & Fitness
Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 7:33pm, 2 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

SmileDirectClub’s competitors include New York-based Candid, Utah-based Smilelove and Washington state-based Snapcorrect. Photo: SCMP Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
Eric Ng

Eric Ng

Eric joined the SCMP in 1998 after brief stints in a trading company and translation and editing roles at Dow Jones and Edinburgh Financial Publishing. He has close to 20 years of experience covering China's energy, mining and industrial materials sectors, and has recently added biotechnology to his coverage. Eric has a Masters of Business Administration degree.