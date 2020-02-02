A worker wearing a protective mask cleans a window in the Central district of Hong Kong on January 31, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus forces postponement of business start-ups festival in Hong Kong, health care conference in Shanghai

  • Some 17,000 delegates, 300 speakers and 400 exhibitors from across the globe were supposed to attend the ‘StartmeupHK Festival’ this month
  • The 11th China Healthcare Investment Conference, scheduled for March 24 to 26 in Shanghai, will also be put back
Eric Ng
Updated: 6:41pm, 2 Feb, 2020

