INTRODUCTION

Well, it's going to be a nail-biter of a day, as China markets resume trading after the extended Lunar New Year due to the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak. Chinese authorities have taken steps to try to discourage panic selling.

The Stock Connect link between mainland and Hong Kong markets also start trading again.

So, hold onto you swim trunks, traders! We've got you covered on all the main moves and news in mainland and Hong Kong markets.

--Zhang Shidong in Shanghai and Deb Price in Hong Kong

