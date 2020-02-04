Medical officers in protective gear load a stretcher onto an ambulance outside Queen Mary Hospital in Hong Kong on January 29, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
Flat viewings dwindle, transaction volume slumps as coronavirus infects some residents in Hong Kong housing estates

  • Flat viewings and transaction volume have dwindled in housing estates affected by coronavirus infection
  • Hong Kong has reported at least 15 cases of infection, undermining the sales outlook for flats in affected housing estates
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing
Updated: 8:00am, 4 Feb, 2020

Lam Ka-sing is a business reporter who covers property affairs and results. He joined the Post in 2017 and has a degree in international journalism from Hong Kong Baptist University.