People line up to receive free face masks to protect themselves against the coronavirus at a pharmacy in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong on January 28, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
'Busy looking for masks': Financiers worry about virus, Hong Kong braces for business slowdown
- Temporary relocation for families and search for face masks are top issues worrying bankers as they return from Lunar New Year break
- Some executives are even avoiding Hong Kong travels amid widening travel restrictions globally
Topic | Hong Kong health care and hospitals
People line up to receive free face masks to protect themselves against the coronavirus at a pharmacy in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong on January 28, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE