China markets pressured as death toll rises to 425 in coronavirus outbreak
- Buying opportunities for strong brands like Kweichow Moutai: Jefferies
- US-listed China stocks see strong gains overnight
Good day, traders --
Overnight, US-listed China companies and ADRs performed strongly, with Alibaba (BABA) advancing 3.2 per cent, Tencent's ADR (TCEHY) rising also 3.2 per cent, JD.com (JD) jumping 4 per cent and Baidu (BIDU) running up 5.6 per cent. The Nasdaq, S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrials benchmarks rose, as traders looked for select stocks to profit from amid uncertainties set off by the coronavirus outbreak in mainland China.
Traders in Hong Kong did the same on Monday, piling into stocks like Alibaba (9988 HK) and Tencent (700 HK), and leaving the Hang Seng Index with a small gain.
Today, we'll watch sentiment closely in Hong Kong and the mainland, where traders sent the Shanghai benchmark down 7.7 per cent on Monday on the first trading day since the Lunar New Year holiday.
The death toll due to the virus epidemic is now 425.
We've got you covered on all the main news and moves in markets.
-- Zhang Shidong and Deb Price