Home sales are set for a steep fall in February and March as sales offices are ordered to close amid the coronavirus outbreak, property agents say. Photo: LightRocket via Getty Images
China’s home sales about to fall off a cliff as coronavirus forces shutdown in sales offices
- Property sales in February, March to drag first quarter data, add to economic gloom amid viral outbreak
- At least 60 cities have banned property sales offices from opening their doors to the public to prevent contagion
