Hong Kong stocks gain as traders bet coronavirus damage will be short lived
- Death toll due to virus outbreak in Hubei province rises to 490
- Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways to cut 90 per cent of mainland China services
A man wears a mask as he walks past a closed Apple store at Sanlitun in Beijing on February 2, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
Good day, traders --
The death toll in Hubei province from the novel coronavirus has risen to 490. Many analysts are predicting the economic damage from the virus will be short lived and limited to select sectors, such as tourism and casinos. But of course, it remains to be seen.
US markets posted solid gains overnight, and we head into our trading day with building sentiment that investors don't want to be slow to get in on recovering share prices.
We've got you covered on all the news and moves in Hong Kong and mainland markets. So stick with us throughout the day!
-- Zhang Shidong in Shanghai and Deb Price in Hong Kong
