Casino tycoon Stanley Ho’s son paid US$64 million for Hong Kong house days before coronavirus gathered pace

  • Within days of buying 2 Island Road in Deep Water Bay, the coronavirus outbreak had snowballed into a health emergency, with the first reported cases in Hong Kong not far behind
  • Property transactions in fell to a 13-month low in January, as analysts warned the coronavirus outbreak is likely to further derail the world’s most expensive housing market
Sandy Li and Enoch Yiu

Updated: 7:10am, 6 Feb, 2020

Mario Ho Yau-kwan, the youngest son of billionaire casino tycoon Stanley Ho. Photo: Baidu
