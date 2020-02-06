Medical workers transfer a suspected coronavirus patient to an ambulance from the World Dream cruise ship at Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Hong Kong on February 3. Photo: Sam Tsang
Who owns the coronavirus cure? China’s move to patent Gilead’s experimental drug for the novel virus could lead to legal wrangle
- Institute of Virology in Wuhan, the epicentre of the global coronavirus outbreak, filed a patent for Gilead’s remdesivir antiviral drug on January 21
- In a statement to the Post, California-based Gilead said it applied for a global patent in 2016, including in China, for using the drug to treat all coronavirus-linked illnesses
Topic | Pharmaceuticals
Medical workers transfer a suspected coronavirus patient to an ambulance from the World Dream cruise ship at Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Hong Kong on February 3. Photo: Sam Tsang