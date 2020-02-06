LIVE
Hong Kong stocks see strong open as investors bet on quick end to virus outbreak
- Worst of coronavirus impact may be over, Jefferies says, offering bottom fishing opportunities
- Death toll due to novel virus tops 560; Hong Kong to impose two-week quarantine on those coming in from mainland
Medical staff transfer patients to the newly completed Huoshenshan temporary field hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China on February 4, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE/CHINA OUT
Good day, traders --
US benchmarks rose overnight. Here, investor sentiment is building that the worst may be over in terms of the deadly coronavirus. The death toll has topped 560.
We've got you covered on all the main moves and news in mainland and Hong Kong markets.
-- Zhang Shidong in Shanghai and Deb Price in Hong Kong
