Hong Kong, mainland stocks fall after big run-up on improved coronavirus sentiment
- Death toll on mainland from coronavirus hits 636, including 34-year-old whistleblower doctor
- Sa Sa International seeks temporary 75 per cent pay cut for executive directors
A Meituan Dianping delivery rider waits for a customer outside of an office in Shanghai on Monday Feb. 3, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
INTRODUCTION
Happy Friday, traders --
What a week it has been, with the Hang Seng Index posting gains for the past five sessions, and China trading sentiment recovering quickly from Monday's rout.
But the coronavirus outbreak isn't over. In mainland China, 636 people have died, according to the latest figures.
That includes Li Wenliang – the 34 year old doctor who tried to alert the public about the outbreak, only to be reprimanded by local police.
We've got you covered on all the major moves and news in Hong Kong and mainland markets. So come back to see us throughout the day.
-- Zhang Shidong in Shanghai and Deb Price in Hong Kong
