This hotel cafe is deserted as tourists stay away from mainland cities amid the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: AFP
No takers for eight in 10 hotel rooms in China as coronavirus triggers travel alerts, spoils Lunar New Year holiday week
- Occupancy level was 22 per cent on January 24-26, versus 55 per cent on average during such festive weeks since 2015, STR says
- Health scare also means fewer visits by mainlanders to US in 2020, US$5.8 billion potential loss in spending, forecast shows
Topic | Disease
