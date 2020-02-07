This hotel cafe is deserted as tourists stay away from mainland cities amid the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: AFP
No takers for eight in 10 hotel rooms in China as coronavirus triggers travel alerts, spoils Lunar New Year holiday week

  • Occupancy level was 22 per cent on January 24-26, versus 55 per cent on average during such festive weeks since 2015, STR says
  • Health scare also means fewer visits by mainlanders to US in 2020, US$5.8 billion potential loss in spending, forecast shows
Enoch Yiu , Daniel Ren in Shanghai, Louise Moon

Updated: 6:00pm, 7 Feb, 2020

