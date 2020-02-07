Anil Ambani (left) and his brother Mukesh observe a two-minute silence in memory of their late father Dhirubai Ambani during a business meeting in 2002. The brothers have since charted a diverging fortune. Photo: Handout
One-time Indian billionaire says he is now worth nothing amid loan dispute with Chinese lenders
- Anil Ambani claims poverty in court filing after three Chinese banks seek repayment of US$680 million defaulted loans
- Tycoon says he never gave a guarantee tied to his personal assets – an “extraordinary potential personal liability”
Topic | Chinese overseas
