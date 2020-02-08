The Richmond development in Hong Kong’s Mid-Levels, developed by Henderson Land Development, on 7 February 2020. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Homebuyers shrug aside Hong Kong’s coronavirus fears, snapping up every Mid-Levels flat offered by Henderson Land for sale
- Henderson Land Development sold all 15 flats at its The Richmond project at the Mid-Levels
- The single block comprises 90 apartments of between 206 and 300 square feet (27.9 square metres), priced between HK$6.3 million (US$811,000) and HK$9.7 million
Topic | Weekend Property
