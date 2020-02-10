Mainland property developer Vanke is one of the big investors in a proptech fund launched by the Los Angeles, California-based Fifth Wall Ventures. Photo: LightRocket via Getty Images
US venture firm Fifth Wall’s US$500 million green fund eyes start-ups with sustainable solutions for real estate sector
- The Los Angeles-based venture capital manager is launching a new fund to help developers cut greenhouse gas emissions
- Its last proptech fund drew investments from China Vanke, Sino Group and Keppel Corp
