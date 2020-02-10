LIVE
Hong Kong stocks slide as coronavirus deaths surpass those of Sars
- Death toll due to virus tops 900 -- more than during Sars epidemic
- Could China's unprecedented lockdown be breakout moment for China's new economy stocks?
A community worker checks the temperature of a resident on a street near the Yellow Crane Pavilion in Wuhan, central China's Hubei province on February 7, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
Welcome to a fresh week, traders --
The death toll due to the coronavirus has shot up to 910 -- more than during Sars. A lot of workplaces will reopen in China today, but others will not and many workers are being encouraged to work from home. The continued fears and disruptions will drive trading sentiment, after a 4 per cent run-up on the Hang Seng Index last week.
We have you covered on all the news and moves in Hong Kong and mainland markets.
-- Deb Price, Iris Ouyang and Kathleen Magramo in Hong Kong
