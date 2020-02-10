The coronavirus outbreak is proving a bonanza for food delivery companies such as Deliveroo and Foodpanda as more people choose to eat at home. Photo: Felix Wong
Deliveroo, Foodpanda enjoy brisk orders in Hong Kong as coronavirus scare entrenches eat-at-home habit
- Food delivery firms are enjoying strong demand as coronavirus outbreak, social unrest entrench eat-at-home habit
- Deliveroo and Foodpanda are taking advantage by expanding in Hong Kong by opening more kitchens to reach a wider base of customers
