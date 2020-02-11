Chinese investors’ interest in overseas property markets like the US has slowed down because of the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Shutterstock
Property markets reel from coronavirus outbreak as Chinese investors pause transactions
- Thailand, US and Australia – some of the preferred destinations of Chinese property buyers – are witnessing a lull in activity
- China Real Estate Association’s decision to temporarily shut down sales offices in the mainland to prevent the spread of the virus has also made it “difficult” for investors to buy property overseas
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
