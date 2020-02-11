LIVE
China, Hong Kong stocks gain as traders look for winners amid coronavirus upheaval
- Embattled Sa Sa shuts 21 stores in Hong Kong, Macau
- Official virus death toll in China reaches 1,018
Chinese President Xi Jinping, wearing a protective face mask on the left, receives a temperature check as he visits a community health center in Beijing on February 10, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
INTRODUCTION
Good day, traders --
Working China tries to get back on its feet, as the extended Chinese New Year technically ended Monday but many factories remain idle or only partially back in action. We'll be watching this closely, as well as experts' thinking on just how seriously the coronavirus outbreak will disrupt global supply chains.
The official China death toll to the virus is now 1,086.
We've got you covered on the stocks in mainland and Hong Kong markets taking the biggest hits or the biggest gifts from the virus outbreak. And of course other news and moves.
-- Deb Price, Kathleen Magramo and Iris Ouyang in Hong Kong