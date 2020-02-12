The German city project in Hengqin near Macau will feature a German style main street offering goods and services from Europe’s largest economy. Photo: Handout
Oktoberfest in China? Developer woos businesses with a replica German city in Hengqin near Macau
- Hengqin German City has engaged Siemens to set up base and study the feasibility of an electric car venture
- Developer seeks to retain half of the properties to ensure its sustainability as sales are temporarily halted amid coronavirus outbreak
