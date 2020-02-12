Office towers in Canary Wharf, London. On Monday, a Hong Kong-listed company acquired an office building in the financial district. Photo: AFP
With Brexit out of the way, buyers once again focus on prime London property deals
- Hong Kong-listed Far East Consortium buys Ensign House, an office building in Canary Wharf for £28.25 million
- In December there were 54 property transactions worth more than £5 million, the highest since 2014, according to Savills
Topic | International Property
