Masks, umbrellas – and even plastic bags. People take precaution against the coronavirus outbreak at the Beijing railway station on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ping An Good Doctor, China’s largest health care platform, reports jump in users amid coronavirus, smaller than expected annual loss
- Online medical consultation an efficient, convenient method during outbreak, company’s chairman says
- Company posts net loss of 733.86 million yuan, lower than a forecast of 872 million yuan
