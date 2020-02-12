Masks, umbrellas – and even plastic bags. People take precaution against the coronavirus outbreak at the Beijing railway station on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Business

Ping An Good Doctor, China’s largest health care platform, reports jump in users amid coronavirus, smaller than expected annual loss

  • Online medical consultation an efficient, convenient method during outbreak, company’s chairman says
  • Company posts net loss of 733.86 million yuan, lower than a forecast of 872 million yuan
Topic |   Health & Fitness
Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 7:21am, 12 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Masks, umbrellas – and even plastic bags. People take precaution against the coronavirus outbreak at the Beijing railway station on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
Eric Ng

Eric Ng

Eric joined the SCMP in 1998 after brief stints in a trading company and translation and editing roles at Dow Jones and Edinburgh Financial Publishing. He has close to 20 years of experience covering China's energy, mining and industrial materials sectors, and has recently added biotechnology to his coverage. Eric has a Masters of Business Administration degree.

Health & Fitness