Hong Kong home prices might recover and even post a 2 per cent gain by year end, according to an analyst. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong home prices unlikely to fall to Sars levels during coronavirus outbreak, analysts say
- The two health scares have occurred at different points in the city’s housing cycle: Morningstar
- But prices might fall by up to 20 per cent if epidemic isn’t over by June, according to Savills
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
