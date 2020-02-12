LIVE
Business
LIVE

Hong Kong, mainland traders looking for bargain stocks as coronavirus death toll rises

  • China lets local governments sell more debt to offset economic effects of coronavirus
  • Ping An Good Doctor sees rush of new users amid coronavirus outbreak
     
SCMP
Deb Price , Iris Ouyang , Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 9:53am, 12 Feb, 2020

Topic |   Stocks Blog
SCMP
Deb Price , Iris Ouyang , Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 9:53am, 12 Feb, 2020

INTRODUCTION

Good day, traders --

The death toll from the coronavirus continues to mount, as China tries to get people back to work and its factories back humming. 

Overnight, US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said, "we are closely monitoring the emergence of the coronavirus, which could lead to disruptions in China that spill over to the rest of the global economy." With no change in outlook for the economy, he said, "the current stance of monetary policy will likely remain appropriate.”

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq posted small gains.

We've got you covered on all the main news and moves in Hong Kong and mainland markets. So come back throughout the day to catch up on the latest.

If you would like the Live Stocks Blog emailed to you each morning, click 
here
. 

-- Deb Price, Kathleen Magramo and Iris Ouyang in Hong Kong 

Note: Information in this blog is on an "as is" basis and not a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any securities or otherwise; and is not investment/professional advice or services in this regard.  It is subject to our T&C.  SCMP (as defined in 
T&C
) shall not be liable for any loss, damage and costs relating to any investments in securities or otherwise in this connection.
Stocks Blog