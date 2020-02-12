LIVE
Hong Kong, mainland traders looking for bargain stocks as coronavirus death toll rises
- China lets local governments sell more debt to offset economic effects of coronavirus
- Ping An Good Doctor sees rush of new users amid coronavirus outbreak
INTRODUCTION
Good day, traders --
The death toll from the coronavirus continues to mount, as China tries to get people back to work and its factories back humming.
Overnight, US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said, "we are closely monitoring the emergence of the coronavirus, which could lead to disruptions in China that spill over to the rest of the global economy." With no change in outlook for the economy, he said, "the current stance of monetary policy will likely remain appropriate.”
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq posted small gains.
We've got you covered on all the main news and moves in Hong Kong and mainland markets. So come back throughout the day to catch up on the latest.
-- Deb Price, Kathleen Magramo and Iris Ouyang in Hong Kong
