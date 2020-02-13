LIVE
Are bottom fishing opportunities drying up? Traders on the hunt as coronavirus death toll rises
- LH Group will temporarily suspend all of its “On-Yasai” and “Mou Mou Club” hotpot chains
- Great Wall Motor January sales and production fall
A worker disinfects a room at a factory of Northern Heavy Industry Group in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, on February 10, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
China continues to juggle getting people back to work while containing the spread of the novel coronavirus.
China’s Hubei province – ground zero of the coronavirus epidemic – reported 14,840 new confirmed cases -- nearly 10 times the number reported a day earlier, and new deaths rose to 242, more than double from the previous day. The official death toll rose to 1,363. The spike may be due to a new counting methodology.
