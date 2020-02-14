LIVE
Business
Hang Seng Index rises, Alibaba falls after warning of hit by coronavirus

  • Jefferies reiterates 'buy' rating on Alibaba, boosts target price to HK$289
  • Embattled Sa Sa to cut jobs, slash salaries amid virus
SCMP
Kathleen Magramo , Iris Ouyang , Deb Price

Updated: 9:48am, 14 Feb, 2020

Topic |   Stocks Blog
A man's temperature is taken as he enters Ping'an International Financial Center in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong province, on February 10, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
INTRODUCTION

Happy Friday, traders.

Alibaba reported strong December quarterly results, but warned of upheaval to consumer behavior by the coronavirus outbreak. The official death toll has risen to 1,483 on the mainland and total cases are approached 65,000.

If you would like the Live Stocks Blog emailed to you each morning, click here. 
here
. 

-- Kathleen Magramo, Iris Ouyang and Deb Price in Hong Kong 

