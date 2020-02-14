LIVE
Hang Seng Index rises, Alibaba falls after warning of hit by coronavirus
- Jefferies reiterates 'buy' rating on Alibaba, boosts target price to HK$289
- Embattled Sa Sa to cut jobs, slash salaries amid virus
A man's temperature is taken as he enters Ping'an International Financial Center in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong province, on February 10, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
Happy Friday, traders.
Alibaba reported strong December quarterly results, but warned of upheaval to consumer behavior by the coronavirus outbreak. The official death toll has risen to 1,483 on the mainland and total cases are approached 65,000.
-- Kathleen Magramo, Iris Ouyang and Deb Price in Hong Kong
