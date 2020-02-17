A medical worker attends to a patient suffering from Covid-19 in Zhongnan Hospital, in Wuhan, Hubei province. Companies from across the world are speeding up efforts to find a cure for the pneumonia-like disease caused by the coronavirus. Photo: Xinhua via AP
Can AI speed up a cure for coronavirus? This Hong Kong start-up opens its resources to global drug firms for free

  • Insilico Medicine says pharmaceutical firms can use its AI-created compounds that are designed to work on a key “target” of the coronavirus
  • Co-founder Zhavoronkov expects non-profit research institutes to also join the effort to test some of the drug compounds
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Eric Ng
Updated: 9:00am, 17 Feb, 2020

