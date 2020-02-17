LIVE
China pumps more stimulus into system to boost businesses hit by coronavirus
- Anta Sports says first half financial performance to be 'affected' by corona virus
- Zhejiang New Century Hotel says hotel sector under 'fierce challenge' under virus epidemic
People wearing protective face masks with their luggage go up the steps in the subway station in Beijing on February 10, 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
INTRODUCTION
Welcome to a fresh week --
Over the weekend, China’s central bank and financial regulators offered additional funds to banks to help manufacturers and businesses amid the coronavirus outbreak. President Xi Jinping said he has been directing coronavirus containment efforts from early on.
The death toll from the novel virus has risen to 1,770, with nearly all of the victims in China.
-- Kathleen Magramo, Iris Ouyang and Deb Price in Hong Kong
