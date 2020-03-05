Tenants at Wharf REIC’s Times Square shopping centre reported a 19 per cent drop in retail sales for 2019. Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong outlook ‘pathetic’, ‘dire’ in near term, mall and hotel operator Wharf REIC says as it reports drop in revenue, profit
- Company reports 3 per cent decline in underlying profit for 2019
- New leases and those up for renewal expected to face a downward pressure throughout this year
Topic | Retail properties
Tenants at Wharf REIC’s Times Square shopping centre reported a 19 per cent drop in retail sales for 2019. Photo: Robert Ng