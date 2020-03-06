LIVE
Hong Kong, China fall after latest US market rout over coronavirus fears

  • Gold attractive in this environment, says Stephen Innes, chief Asia market strategist of AXI Trader
  • Wharf REIC says Hong Kong near-term outlook is 'pathetic' 
Kathleen Magramo and Deb Price

Updated: 11:33am, 6 Mar, 2020

South Korean soldiers in protective gear sanitize shacks as a luxury high-rise apartment complex is seen in the background in Seoul on March 3, 2020. Photo: Reuters
INTRODUCTION

TGIF, traders!

What a week!

So US markets tumbled -- again -- overnight. That comes after the Hang Seng Index saw its best gain in a month on Thursday.

Get ready for a volatile day here. 

 -- Kathleen Magramo and Deb Price in Hong Kong 

