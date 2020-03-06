LIVE
Hong Kong, China fall after latest US market rout over coronavirus fears
- Gold attractive in this environment, says Stephen Innes, chief Asia market strategist of AXI Trader
- Wharf REIC says Hong Kong near-term outlook is 'pathetic'
South Korean soldiers in protective gear sanitize shacks as a luxury high-rise apartment complex is seen in the background in Seoul on March 3, 2020. Photo: Reuters
So US markets tumbled -- again -- overnight. That comes after the Hang Seng Index saw its best gain in a month on Thursday.
Get ready for a volatile day here.
-- Kathleen Magramo and Deb Price in Hong Kong
