A sanitising vehicle disinfects public space near residential buildings in the Panyu district of Guangzhou in China in an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus. Photo: Reuters
Chinese cities introduce record number of measures to support developers crumbling under weight of coronavirus
- More than 60 Chinese cities issued at least 75 policies last month, the highest on record, according to Centaline
- Some of the measures by local housing regulators could be reversed by Beijing to pre-empt a bubble, analysts warned
Topic | China property
