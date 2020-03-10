A sanitising vehicle disinfects public space near residential buildings in the Panyu district of Guangzhou in China in an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus. Photo: Reuters
Business

Chinese cities introduce record number of measures to support developers crumbling under weight of coronavirus

  • More than 60 Chinese cities issued at least 75 policies last month, the highest on record, according to Centaline
  • Some of the measures by local housing regulators could be reversed by Beijing to pre-empt a bubble, analysts warned
Topic |   China property
Iris Ouyang
Iris Ouyang

Updated: 1:00pm, 10 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

A sanitising vehicle disinfects public space near residential buildings in the Panyu district of Guangzhou in China in an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Iris Ouyang

Iris Ouyang

Iris Ouyang is a business reporter for the Post. She has reported in Washington D.C., Beijing, and Hong Kong in the past several years for both Chinese and international media organisations such as Caixin, Phoenix Finance, MNI, USA Today, MarketWatch and American Banker.

China property