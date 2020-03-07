Emerald Bay, comprising 1,982 apartment units and 22 villas in Tuen Mun, is Evergrande’s maiden project in Hong Kong, as one of China’s biggest developers seeks to establish a beach head for expanding offshore. Its first offering of 167 flats last October sold out in one day, as the developer slashed prices amid easier mortgage financing rules to attract homebuyers to a neighbourhood that had been the focus of several anti-government protests.

Aerial view of Emerald Bay in Tuen Mun on 25 October 2019. Photo: Winson Wong

Sales had been lacklustre after the first launch. With Evergrande’s latest discounts, a 461-square foot flat originally listed at HK$9.41 million could be bought for HK$8.07 million.

But this time around, sales agents are facing a hard time getting “worried” customers out of their homes to consider buying property. As many as 109 people were confirmed to have caught the coronavirus in Hong Kong, with two dead. Schools are shut until after Easter, while public servants and businesses had been asked to work from home to contain the outbreak, all of which are damping consumption and retail sales.

SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION Newsletter Get updates direct to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy Thank you for your subscription. other newsletters. You can also view our

“Some buyers are worried about the health consequences of attending property sales, and decided to delay their buying decisions to avoid crowds [at sales venues],” Chan said. “Without the coronavirus epidemic, sales result would be 20 to 30 per cent better.”

Flat viewings have dwindled and transaction volumes shrunk in private housing estates, where some infected residents were detected by health authorities. Residents of some housing estates in Tuen Mun, the neighbourhood where Emerald Bay is located, were revealed to have caught the Covid-19 pathogen, according to the Department of Health.

The remainder of Evergrande’s unsold Phase Two flats will be offered on March 14 and March 28. The developer will have some competition to contend with.

Wheelock Properties, which owns the developer of the Harbour City and Times Square shopping centres, offered discounts of up to 22.1 per cent on average for 101 flats at its Ocean Marini project at Lohas Park in Tseung Kwan O.

Advertisement

The properties – including 52 two-bedroom units with open kitchens, and ranging from 471 to 616 square feet – were originally priced at an average of HK$18,853 per square foot. A sale date has not yet been set.