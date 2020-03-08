Silhouette of a businesswoman in Hong Kong. Photo: Shutterstock
Asia leads world in women breaking into the Old Boys’ Club of portfolio management – but progress is stubbornly slow
- About one-quarter of portfolio managers are women in mainland China, Hong Kong and Singapore – versus just one in 10 in the US.
- Change requires encouraging girls to go into finance, creating family-friendly workplaces and appreciating value of diversity, experts say
Topic | International Women's Day
