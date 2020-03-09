LIVE
LIVE
Hong Kong, China stocks plunge amid coronavirus global turmoil
- Sino Biopharm Group sees net profit for two months of year plunge 50 per cent on coronavirus
- Oil, US stock futures plunge
Topic | Stocks Blog
South Korean soldiers wearing protective gear spray disinfectant to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus at a residential area in Seoul on March 9, 2020. Photo: AFP
People wear masks as they cross a street in Beijing on March 3, 2020 during evening rush hour, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus. Photo: Reuters
INTRODUCTION
Good day, traders, and welcome to a fresh week!
It's another volatile day in Hong Kong and mainland markets.
Visit us often for updates.
And, hey, are you getting your Live Stocks Blog every morning via email? You can! Don't miss out on our coverage of Hong Kong and mainland markets each trading day! If you would like the Live Stocks Blog emailed to you each morning, click
-- Martin Choi and Deb Price in Hong Kong
Note: Information in this blog is on an "as is" basis and not a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any securities or otherwise; and is not investment/professional advice or services in this regard. It is subject to our T&C. SCMP (as defined in