The historic luxury hotel Waldorf Astoria New York has formally started the sale of its luxury condominium residences called The Towers of the Waldorf Astoria. Photo: Xinhua
Business

Fabled Waldorf Astoria’s new private flats in New York drawing interest from Hong Kong, mainland China buyers

  • Studios start at US$1.7 million at the residential tower project at the New York landmark
  • History of hotel includes ownership by Anbang Insurance before the fall of high-flying founder Wu Xiaohui
Topic |   International Property
Cheryl Arcibal
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 6:47am, 11 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

The historic luxury hotel Waldorf Astoria New York has formally started the sale of its luxury condominium residences called The Towers of the Waldorf Astoria. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Cheryl Arcibal

Cheryl Arcibal

Before moving to Hong Kong, Cheryl covered the economy in her native Philippines.

International Property