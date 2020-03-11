The historic luxury hotel Waldorf Astoria New York has formally started the sale of its luxury condominium residences called The Towers of the Waldorf Astoria. Photo: Xinhua
Fabled Waldorf Astoria’s new private flats in New York drawing interest from Hong Kong, mainland China buyers
- Studios start at US$1.7 million at the residential tower project at the New York landmark
- History of hotel includes ownership by Anbang Insurance before the fall of high-flying founder Wu Xiaohui
Topic | International Property
The historic luxury hotel Waldorf Astoria New York has formally started the sale of its luxury condominium residences called The Towers of the Waldorf Astoria. Photo: Xinhua