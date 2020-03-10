David Tang Chi-fai, property director at MTR Corporation: Photo: Kathleen Magramo
MTR Corp plans gradual opening of Lohas Park mall amid struggle to find retail tenants

  • MTR Corporation has signed up tenants for just over half of the retail space, falling behind its target
  • Residents in Lohas Park development, Hong Kong’s largest residential enclave, have been waiting over a decade for a local mall
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
Kathleen Magramo
Updated: 10:16am, 10 Mar, 2020

