Hong Kong, China stocks gain as traders see opportunities after big falls on coronavirus, oil fears
- Apple sold fewer than half a million iPhones in China in February
- Sino Biopharmaceutical said an anti-infection drug developed by its unit has been registered in mainland China
People wearing face masks are seen in front of Nakano station in Tokyo as Japan wrestles with the outbreak of coronavirus. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong and China stocks are rising, with traders seeing bottom fishing opportunities.
-- Martin Choi and Deb Price in Hong Kong
-- Martin Choi and Deb Price in Hong Kong
