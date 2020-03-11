This picture taken on May 10, 2018 shows an aerial view of residential buildings in Tianjin. Photo: AFP
Business

Tianjin state-owned developer’s asset frozen after missed debt payment, raising concerns on maturity wall

  • Tianjin Real Estate Group’s 149.6 million shares in Tianjin Realty is frozen under court order requested by Ping An Trust
  • Latest struggle puts focus on developer’s ability to service mounting debt maturities over the next two years despite state-led restructuring support
Topic |   China property
Iris Ouyang
Iris Ouyang

Updated: 9:00am, 11 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

This picture taken on May 10, 2018 shows an aerial view of residential buildings in Tianjin. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Iris Ouyang

Iris Ouyang

Iris Ouyang is a business reporter for the Post. She has reported in Washington D.C., Beijing, and Hong Kong in the past several years for both Chinese and international media organisations such as Caixin, Phoenix Finance, MNI, USA Today, MarketWatch and American Banker.

China property