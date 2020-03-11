LIVE
LIVE
Hong Kong, China stocks see-saw after big US rebound on coronavirus stimulus hopes
- US stocks rallied 5 per cent overnight after the worst drop since the 2008 financial crisis
- 'Big swing moves are a recipe for fast money,' says analyst Stephen Innes
Topic | Stocks Blog
A medical worker clears the facilities after all patients left the Wuchang temporary hospital in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, on March 10, 2020. The last two temporary hospitals in Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in central China's Hubei Province, were shut down Tuesday, marking the closure of all 16 temporary hospitals in the city. Photo: Xinhua
INTRODUCTION
Good day, traders --
Getting used to that rocky feeling? Monday crashed. Tuesday gained. Wednesday ...
Asia is getting off to a negative start and US futures are down, after a big run-up in the US benchmarks on hopes for stimulus to boost the virus-stricken American economy.
We've got you covered on news and analysis about the Hong Kong and mainland markets.
And, hey, are you getting your Live Stocks Blog every morning via email? You can! Don't miss out on our coverage of Hong Kong and mainland markets each trading day! If you would like the Live Stocks Blog emailed to you each morning, click
-- Martin Choi and Deb Price in Hong Kong
Note: Information in this blog is on an "as is" basis and not a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any securities or otherwise; and is not investment/professional advice or services in this regard. It is subject to our T&C. SCMP (as defined in