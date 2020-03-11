A general picture of Shenzhen in the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Martin Chan
Shenzhen eases housing rules for builders to avert liquidity crunch as home sales crash amid viral outbreak
- Shenzhen to allow develop reopen their showrooms to prospective buyers in a move to help builders boost sales, cash flow
- Developers can also apply to get no more than 20 per cent of their pre-sale funds from banks, the Housing and Construction Bureau says
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
A general picture of Shenzhen in the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Martin Chan