A shop standing vacant next to one of Hong Kong’s largest chain of jewellers, devoid of customers, in Causeway Bay on 31 October 2019. Photo: Nora Tam
Business

Investments in Hong Kong’s offices, shops and homes slowed to a standstill as Covid-19 outbreak adds to market’s woes

  • February’s transactions fell 13 per cent from last year to 3,572 deals, the lowest monthly tally in four years, comprising both newly launched property and lived-in homes
  • On the high end of the market involving offices, shops or homes exceeding HK$100 million in value, only 17 deals changed hands last month
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Kathleen Magramo
Kathleen Magramo

Updated: 6:42pm, 11 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

A shop standing vacant next to one of Hong Kong’s largest chain of jewellers, devoid of customers, in Causeway Bay on 31 October 2019. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
Kathleen Magramo

Kathleen Magramo

Kathleen is a Graduate Trainee reporter at The Post. She joined the team in 2019 after graduating with a degree in politics and journalism at the University of Hong Kong. Previously, she was an intern at Asian Private Banker, covering fintech and private banking. As a Filipino who grew up in Hong Kong, she speaks Cantonese, Mandarin and Tagalog.

Hong Kong property