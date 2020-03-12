LIVE
Hong Kong, China stocks tumble as US Dow falls into bear territory, WHO calls coronavirus a pandemic

  • WHO declares coronavirus a pandemic
  • US Dow benchmark falls into bear territory, ending longest bull run in US history
Topic |   Stocks Blog
Updated: 10:25am, 12 Mar, 2020

A worker wipes down a turnstile at the Broad Street subway station in New York after more cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the Big Apple. Photo: Reuters
INTRODUCTION

Good day traders --

Well the headlines are: "US Dow benchmark falls into bear territory." That ended the longest bull run in US history. And "WHO declares coronavirus a pandemic." 

Expect volatility.

We've got you covered. So check back in with us often. 

-- Martin Choi and Deb Price in Hong Kong 

