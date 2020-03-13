LIVE
Hong Kong stocks fall the most since 2008 financial crisis as coronavirus upends world markets
- Tencent, Alibaba, Sands China plunge in Hong Kong
- Asia markets plunge. In Korea, circuit breaker triggered
A medical worker collects samples of a tested citizen at Guro-gu district of Seoul on March 10, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
INTRODUCTION
Good day, traders --
All eyes will be on the Hang Seng, which could end in a bear market today.
Overnight, the Dow saw its worst day since 1987.
Asia markets are falling.
We've got you covered in all the news and analysis you need to navigate these volatile days.
-- Martin Choi and Deb Price in Hong Kong
-- Martin Choi and Deb Price in Hong Kong
