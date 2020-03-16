The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) lowers its key rate, joining the Fed in another emergency move. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong lowers interest rate after US Federal Reserve makes second emergency cut to counter coronavirus disruptions
- US Federal Reserve lowered interest rate to near zero on Sunday to protect the US economy, ahead of policy meeting later this week
- Hong Kong Monetary Authority lowers its base rate to 0.86 per cent, joining the Fed in yet another emergency move this month
Topic | Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA)
