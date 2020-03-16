LIVE
LIVE
Hong Kong stocks slide, even as US Fed cuts key rate on coronavirus concerns
- Hong Kong Monetary Authority cuts its base rate to 0.86 per cent
- US Fed cut key rate by full percentage point
Topic | Stocks Blog
A man wearing a protective mask walks by the Spanish Steps at a deserted Piazza di Spagna in central Rome on March 12, 2020, as Italy shut all stores except for pharmacies and food shops in a desperate bid to halt the spread of a coronavirus. Photo: AFP
INTRODUCTION
Good day, traders --
The US Federal Reserve started us off with a bang. Expect more market-moving news in what can be expected to be a volatile week.
And, hey, are you getting your Live Stocks Blog every morning via email? You can! Don't miss out on our coverage of Hong Kong and mainland markets each trading day! If you would like the Live Stocks Blog emailed to you each morning, click
-- Zhang Shidong in Shanghai and Deb Price in Hong Kong
Note: Information in this blog is on an "as is" basis and not a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any securities or otherwise; and is not investment/professional advice or services in this regard. It is subject to our T&C. SCMP (as defined in