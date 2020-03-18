A pedestrian in a protective face mask walks past a closed up bakery in Causeway Bay, one of Hong Kong’s main shopping districts. Photo: Winson Wong
Hongkongers under siege as banks turn wary on mortgage loans with jobs in virus-hit sectors on the line
- Lenders have become less inclined to approve mortgage applications from borrowers working in the retail and tourism sectors, analysts say
- Banks see those industries as most vulnerable to job losses as the health crisis crimps demand for their services
